BRON, John:
John passed away peacefully at Stillwater Gardens, Nelson on August 11, 2019. In his 95th year. Loving husband of Geertje (dec), and father to John, Eddie and Marianne and Opa to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of John's life at the Central Baptist Church, Church Street, Palmerston North at 10.30am on Thursday August 15. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Service would be appreciated and may be made at the service. John is in the care Beauchamp Funeral home, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 14, 2019