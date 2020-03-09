BELL,
John Alexander (Ringer):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on 8th March 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Liz and the late Linley. Loved father and father-in-law of Jolene and Dom and Gareth and Siali. Loved grandfather to all of his grandchildren. Special friend to Chris and Jo; Sara and Gavin and Jen. Respected brother and brother-in-law to Kathy and Pat, Janet and Ross and Heather and Lars. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 1.30pm. John's family would like the thank the Arohanui Hospice for all their love and care given to John. Messages can be sent to the Bell family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2020