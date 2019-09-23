TURK,
Johannes Gerardus (John):
Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Home, Palmerston North, on 21st September 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Leni. Loved father and father-in-law of Gerald and Sue, Miriam, Ron and Steph, John and Ronda, Carol and Tony Broms, and Jacky and Michael Robinson. A much loved Opa to his 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A service for John will be held on Friday 27th September 2019 at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Foxton Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 54a Hickford Road, RD 13, Foxton.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ, Foxton
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 23, 2019