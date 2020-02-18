KNYN, Johannes (John):
John passed away peacefully on Monday 17th February 2020, aged 88 years. A much loved Dad of Paul and Shelley Knyn, Richard Knyn, Suzanne and John Fleming, Vanessa and Dan Harfitt and Sharon Watt. Cherished Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Corrie, Bep and Gerrard. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 20th February 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to the Knyn family can be sent to PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2020