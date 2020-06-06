TRIM, Jocelyn Kay (Jos):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Wednesday 27 May 2020. Treasured mother of Richard and Bridget. Cherished daughter of Jo and Cliff Newland (both deceased). Loved sister of Annette, Christine, Wendy, and David (deceased). As per Jos' instructions in lieu of flowers a donation made to the Palmerston North SPCA would be appreciated and a private service has been held. All messages to the Trim family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Our heartfelt thanks to the Hospice for their amazing care of all the family. Special thanks to caregivers, nurses and support drivers.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2020