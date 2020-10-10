FANNIN, Jocelyn Lesley
(nee Ferrier):
26.12.1938 - 2.10.2020
Passed peacefully in North Shore Hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell Fannin. Loving mother to Nigel and Tony (Anthony) Fannin. Beloved grandmother to Liam, Abby and Emma Fannin. Much loved sister to Colin Ferrier, Margaret Benge and Lynley Hopkirk (deceased). A memorial celebration is to be held 28th November in the Feilding area, location to be advised. Contact Nigel 0274510031 for more details.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020