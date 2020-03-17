CLARE, Jocelyn Lillian:
Of Stormy Point, Waituna West. On March 15, 2020, at Woodlands Rest Home, surrounded by family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Lesley, Denny and Jackie, and Brian (Stan), treasured gran of Nicole, Brendan, and Andrew; Scott, Debby, Craig, and Hamish; Lisa, Wade, and Emma, loved great-gran of Grace, Will, Zeta, and Matt; Jonty, Eliza, and Millie; Arlo, Aalia, and Audrey; Ben and Logan; Lyla and Alex; Roman and Meila; Lachie and Toby; George and Harry; Sam and Jed. A Private Service will be held. Family and friends are invited to The Feilding Rugby Club, Nelson Street, Feilding, to celebrate Jocelyn's Life from 4.00pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Messages to the Clare Family, PO Box 4016, Manawatu Mail Centre, 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 17, 2020