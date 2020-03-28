BLACKLER,
Jocelyn Rose (Joce):
Of Feilding. Peacefully on March 26, 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Gwen, and Adele Barnett. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother to Matthew and Sandra, and Jullia; William; Rebecca, Jayla and Kirra; Charlotte and Johnny, Charley and Georgie. Loved sister of the late Margaret Bryant. Loved by all her extended family. Messages c/o 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In accordance with Joce's wishes a private cremation has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 28, 2020