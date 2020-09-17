WATSON , Joanne Doreen:
Sunrise: 10.05.1969 -
Sunset: 13.09.2020
A dearly loved daughter of Doug and Carole (dec). Dearly loved Mum of Brooke and Mikayla. Loving sister to Stuart , Gavin and Gary, and a much loved friend to many. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held in the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Monday 21 September, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Gardenview Funeral Services
(06) 5603054
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2020