HISCOX, Joanne Louise
(nee Foster):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday 9 August 2019. Aged 49 years. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Adored Mum of Ben and partner Michelle, Luke and partner Shaun. Messages to the Hiscox / Cooper family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice PO Box 5349 Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left at Jo's service. A celebration of Jo's life will be held at the Convention Centre, 354 Main St, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 13 August 2019, at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 10, 2019