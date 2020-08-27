Joan VIAL

Guest Book
  • "Was pleased I got to spend time with her and the family...."
    - Kay Willoughby
Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Service
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
Albert Street
Pahiatua
View Map
Death Notice

VIAL, Joan Annette (Marsy)
(née Cameron):
Of Pahatua, on Tuesday 25 August, 2020, peacefully at Waireka Pahiatua, surrounded by her loving family, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother of Lee-Ann; and Graeme. Cherished Marsy of Amanda Woodmass, Julie Greaves, Richard Vial, Michelle Bourke, Sarah Dench, and her 7 great-grandchildren. Messages to Vial Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Marsy's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Saturday 29 August, 2020 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.