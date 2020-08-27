VIAL, Joan Annette (Marsy)
(née Cameron):
Of Pahatua, on Tuesday 25 August, 2020, peacefully at Waireka Pahiatua, surrounded by her loving family, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother of Lee-Ann; and Graeme. Cherished Marsy of Amanda Woodmass, Julie Greaves, Richard Vial, Michelle Bourke, Sarah Dench, and her 7 great-grandchildren. Messages to Vial Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Marsy's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Saturday 29 August, 2020 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 27, 2020