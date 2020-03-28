TAYLOR, Joan:
(of Upper Hutt).
On March 18, 2020, peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Silverstream; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late Rob for 58 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona & Cliff, and Scott & Kim. Special Nana of Victoria, Charlotte, William & Sadie. Special Little Nana of Isabelle, Olivia, Sophie and Harper. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Barbara (dec) and John Tranter, Anne & Kevin Wood, Doug Charleston, Alan & Marie (dec) Taylor, John (dec) & Margaret Taylor. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff at St Joseph's for their loving care of Joan over the last six years. A private service and cremation have been held with a memorial service and interment of her ashes to be held at a later date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 28, 2020