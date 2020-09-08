STRACHAN, Joan Alice:
On September 7, 2020 peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home, Feilding, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Beverley, Miriam, and Elizabeth. A loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. A service for Joan will be held at the Feilding Baptist Church, Bowen Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Messages to the Strachan Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 8, 2020