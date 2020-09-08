Joan STRACHAN

Guest Book
  • "Sending you much love, Bev and family. Thoughts with you in..."
    - Cathy Gibbs
  • "To the family of Joan. Joan you were a lovely lady who my..."
    - Angela Walker
  • "We will miss you Aunty Joan, was always good to visit with..."
    - William Vautier
  • "Dear Family of a Great Lady whom both of us admired..."
    - Gail & Brian Walker
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Feilding Baptist Church
Bowen Street
Feilding
Death Notice

STRACHAN, Joan Alice:
On September 7, 2020 peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home, Feilding, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Beverley, Miriam, and Elizabeth. A loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. A service for Joan will be held at the Feilding Baptist Church, Bowen Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Messages to the Strachan Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 8, 2020
