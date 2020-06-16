Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Sadly passed away after a long illness on 13 June 2020. Much loved wife for 59 years of Graham. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Vicki & Steve, Brent & Anna, Daryl & Nicola. Loved nana of Nicole, Sarah, Sharnea, Brittany (deceased), Jessica, Rachael and Michelle. Much loved great-nana of Nevaeh. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Pam and Jim McHardy. Loved Aunty to Hamish & Louise, Megan & Ricky & Duncan. A big thank you to all the staff at Palmerston Manor who have cared for Joan over the last few months.

"Will be sadly missed but

now at peace."

A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Joan's wishes. Messages can be sent to Joan's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







