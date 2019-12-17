SOUTHEY, Joan Isabel:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 14 December 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Cherished mum & mother-in-law of Peter & the late Dale; Graham & Linda; Tony & Rose; Diane & Dave. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. A service for Joan will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 18 Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Friday 20 December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the Southey family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019