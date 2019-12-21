SHELLARD, Joan Melva:
Joan passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019, with family by her side at Reevedon Home Levin, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Doug (deceased), mother and mother-in-law of Derek and Marly (Hawkes Bay), Carole and Ray (deceased) (Gold Coast), Darrell and Gail (Bulls), Merran (Gold Coast), and Judy (Levin). Nana and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren. A special thanks to staff at Reevedon Home for your care of Joan. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 21, 2019