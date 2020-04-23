POLLARD, Joan Maxine:
On Tuesday 21st April 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Aged 72. Dearly loved wife of Noel. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane Pollard and Andrew Kersey, Glenn Pollard and Julie Carlyon. Loved Nana of Danny, Amy, Sam, and Sienna, and Great-Grandma of Kane. Loved sister of Sandra, Colleen and Warren, and Wayne. Aunty of Sasha and Lisa. Messages to the Pollard family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held on Tuesday 28th April. To view the live stream, please email [email protected] and we will send you a link.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 23, 2020