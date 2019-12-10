PELLOW,
Joan Daphne (nee Gifkins):
On Saturday 7th December 2019, peacefully at Olive Tree. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother of Ian and Sue, Lorraine (deceased) and Doug Webb (Australia). Loved Nana of Jody, Rachel, Scott and Cameron and Great-grandmother of Frank, Heidi and Greta. A special friend of Fred Robertson. Messages to the Pellow family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Joan will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 10, 2019