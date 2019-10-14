Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019. In her 93rd year. Daughter of the late Laura and Bill. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and Joan, the late Betty and Len, Robert (all deceased), and Margaret. Loved friend and cousin of Annette Reid. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Many thanks to Dr Corser, the staff at Edale, the staff at Wanganui Hospital Medical Ward 25 and ED for their expert care and kindness to Joan. At Joan's request a private cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to attend an afternoon tea and time to share memories of Joan at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday (Tomorrow), October 15, 2019, at 2.00pm.



PASCOE, Joan:Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019. In her 93rd year. Daughter of the late Laura and Bill. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and Joan, the late Betty and Len, Robert (all deceased), and Margaret. Loved friend and cousin of Annette Reid. Loved aunty of all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Many thanks to Dr Corser, the staff at Edale, the staff at Wanganui Hospital Medical Ward 25 and ED for their expert care and kindness to Joan. At Joan's request a private cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to attend an afternoon tea and time to share memories of Joan at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday (Tomorrow), October 15, 2019, at 2.00pm.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 14, 2019

