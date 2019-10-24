CURTIS, Joan Phyliss:

Formerly of Ashhurst. On Tuesday, October 22nd 2019 (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved Mum of Don and Sabine, Robert and Meryn, treasured and much loved Gran of Theresa and Alex, Rebecca and Andi, Vanessa, Todd and Meghan, Stacey & Liam, loved G G of Zara, Oakley, and Lukas.

"So blessed to have her in our lives, will be dearly missed".

In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to N.Z. Forest and Bird Society would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Curtis Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Joan's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, October 29th 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.





