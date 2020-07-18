COLVILLE, Joan:
Formerly of Sanson, passed away peacefully on Thursday 16 July 2020, aged 87 years. Loved partner of Ross Vile. Cherished mum of Wendy and the late Tauri Morgan; Julie and Tony Canton. Treasured Granny Smith of Nick and Carrie, Matthew (deceased), Joseph and Jaime, and Sam; and adored Great-Granny Smith. Messages to Mrs J. Canton, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Alexander House Rest Home and Palmerston North Hospital for their amazing care of Joan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sanson Club and Sanson-Ohakea RSA, 2 Dundas Road, Sanson 4817, or left at the service. A celebration of Joan's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 20 July 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 18, 2020