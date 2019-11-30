Jillian WILSON

Guest Book
  • "Our heartfelt thoughts are with you all."
    - Jean and Graham O'Hara
  • "To The Wilson family Our thoughts and prayers are with you..."
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

WILSON, Jillian Ann (Jill)
(nee Murdoch):
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home, Feilding, on Wednesday 27 November 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan and Christina, and Karen (Hawkes) and Andrew. Dearly loved Nan to Sam, James, Sarah, Scott and Brad. A special friend and 2nd mum to Murdoch McKenzie. All messages to the Wilson family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Jill will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 2 December 2019, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Many thanks to the staff who cared for mum.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2019
