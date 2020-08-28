Jetta TSACLIS

  • "Think of you Mel and family at this sad time."
    - Don Mckenzie
  • "So sad to hear of Jetta's passing. Condolences to family...."
    - Melissa Coldstream
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
TSACLIS, Jetta Marie:
Sadly passed away on Sunday 23 August 2020. Dearly loved daughter of Mel and the late Stephanie. Treasured sister of Tarran. Cherished granddaughter of John and Una Tsaclis, and the late Jim and Lois Bowles. A very much loved niece, cousin and friend.
"Forever in our hearts."
Messages to the Tsaclis family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. A service for Jetta will be held on Tuesday 1 September 2020, at 11.00am. Attendance will be by invitation only due to current restrictions, however for the livestream details please visit the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020
