Acknowledgement

IRONS, Jenny:

Stuart and family sincerely thank all of you who supported us at the time of Jenny's passing, and those of you who attended her funeral. We appreciate very much your prayerful support and messages of love and sympathy in person, by phone, by mail, and by social media. A special thanks to the people from St John Taupo and doctors and nurses at Rotorua Hospital for your prompt and compassionate care of Jenny. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.

God bless you all

- Stuart



Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers