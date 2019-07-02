Jeffrey DONACHIE

Guest Book
  • "I remember Jeffrey, the boy. How the years have flown, 59..."
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

DONACHIE,
Jeffrey Michael (Jeff):
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday, June 30th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Mary, loved brother of James, Peter, Bill and Geri, loved nephew of Anne Campbell, and will be missed by all his cousins.
"At Peace".
Messages to the Donachie Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Jeff will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday, July 4th, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.