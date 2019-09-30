LINKLATER, Jeanette
Eleanor (nee Sykes):
Of Palmerston North, aged 85 years, died peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Malcolm Wood, Donna and Johnathan Mason, Allan (deceased), Stuart and Joanne (Auckland). Loved Gran of Linda and Samuel, Christopher, Matthew and Daniel, Kate and Isaac. Special thanks to the staff of ED and Ward 23 at Palmerston North Hospital. A service for Jeanette will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, at 1.30pm.
"Will be sadly missed"
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 30, 2019