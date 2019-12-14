Jean RUSHWORTH

Guest Book
  • "Will miss you dearly but will have many fond memories."
  • "Will miss you dearly."
  • "So sorry to hear Jean has died, she is now promoted to..."
    - Maria Chippindale
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Stephen's Anglican Church
23 Maunder St,
Marton
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Feilding Cemetery
Death Notice

RUSHWORTH, Jean Margaret
(née Robertson):
On 13 December 2019. Special friend and wife of the late Reverend Jack Rushworth. A dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to John, Andrew, Awhina, and Annette and their partners, children and grandchildren. A Celebration and farewell for Jean will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 23 Maunder St, Marton, on Monday, 16 December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 14, 2019
