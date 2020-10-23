Jean MCINTOSH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean MCINTOSH.
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Live streamed
Please email [email protected] co.nz to get the link
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Terrace haven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

McINTOSH,
Jean Marie (Sorensen):
Our mother's lifetime journey came to an end, passing away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Centre, on 18th October 2020. Aged 94 years. Wife of Alex Leo McIntosh (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law to Cheryl and Peter, Rhona (dec), Adele, Neil and Karon. Grandmother to Amber, Kimberly, Kassie and Samantha. Great-grandmother to Aiden, Evan, Kennedy and Darcy. Our sincere thanks to those who cared for Mum at Cook Street Nursing Home, and to Chrissie and Butch Jurgens. Thank you, Mum, whom we love and leave you with your signature farewell.
"Bye, I love you"
A funeral service for Jean will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 28th October at 3.00pm. There will be a livestream for those unable to attend. Please email [email protected] to get the link.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.