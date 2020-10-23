McINTOSH,
Jean Marie (Sorensen):
Our mother's lifetime journey came to an end, passing away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Centre, on 18th October 2020. Aged 94 years. Wife of Alex Leo McIntosh (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law to Cheryl and Peter, Rhona (dec), Adele, Neil and Karon. Grandmother to Amber, Kimberly, Kassie and Samantha. Great-grandmother to Aiden, Evan, Kennedy and Darcy. Our sincere thanks to those who cared for Mum at Cook Street Nursing Home, and to Chrissie and Butch Jurgens. Thank you, Mum, whom we love and leave you with your signature farewell.
"Bye, I love you"
A funeral service for Jean will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 28th October at 3.00pm. There will be a livestream for those unable to attend. Please email [email protected] to get the link.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2020