GREEN,

Jean Grace (nee Blake):

Passed away peacefully, aged 105, into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ, at Radius St Joans, Hamilton, on Sunday 8th November 2020. Much loved wife for 59 years of the late Robert (Bob) William. Wonderful mother of Noelene (dec), Geoffrey, John, and Brian, and loved respected mother-in-law of Katherine (Kas), Brigitte & Bob Jefferis. Cherished Nana of Dianna, David, Fiona, Miriam, Benjamin, Juliette, Robert, Joy & Melanie. Treasured Great-Grandmother of 18.

Jean will be forever in our hearts, dedicated and much loved Matriarch of our family, and friend to so many.

A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Discovery Christian Centre, Corner Insoll Avenue and Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, Thursday 12th November, at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. Our special thanks go to all Management and staff at St Joans for their kindness, care and love for Jean and family over the past 8 years. All communications for the Green family c/- Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





