  • "Rest peacefully Jean a truly wonderful person who..."
    - Jennifer Beekmans
  • "To Bruce, Katherine, Emily and families. I was saddened to..."
    - Eddie Hughes
  • "Very sad to have lost a lovely friend."
    - Helen MacKenzie
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
FARQUHAR, Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Radius Peppertree, Palmerston North, in the care of family and nursing staff, on Monday 14 September 2020. Aged 93 years. Much loved mum of Bruce, Katherine, and Emily. Cherished Nanna of Murray, Helen, and Graham. Much loved Great-Nanna Jean of Liliane, Isabella, and Theodore. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the SPCA and may be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the Farquhar family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Family and friends are invited to a service for Jean at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 17 September 2020, at 2.30pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 16, 2020
