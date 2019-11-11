EAGLES, Jean Pattinson:
Peacefully at her home in Taihape surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Bob, and Peter and Reona. Loved Nan of Candice, Simon, Louisa, Jessica, Dave, Patrick, Megan, Cullam, Paton, Kendall, Soloman, Lee-Anne, Stone, and family.
"She will be sadly missed
by us all"
Friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street, Taihape, on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery.
Bennetts Taihape
Funeral Services
06 3880452
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2019