Jean EAGLES

Guest Book
  • "She was a kind lovely lady. We have very fond memories of..."
    - Mark&Elizabeth Cottrell
  • "So sorry to hear of Jeans passing. Deepest sympathy RIP Jean"
    - Kath and Graeme Bodley
  • "Take care, from Dunedin Brockbank's and Kidd's"
    - Margaret Kidd new Brockbank
  • "My thoughts are with you John and family. Sincere love...."
Service Information
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
063880452
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
Interment
Following Services
Taihape Cemetery
Death Notice

EAGLES, Jean Pattinson:
Peacefully at her home in Taihape surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Bob, and Peter and Reona. Loved Nan of Candice, Simon, Louisa, Jessica, Dave, Patrick, Megan, Cullam, Paton, Kendall, Soloman, Lee-Anne, Stone, and family.
"She will be sadly missed
by us all"
Friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street, Taihape, on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery.
Bennetts Taihape
Funeral Services
06 3880452
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2019
