COBURN, Jean Gwendolyn:
Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace on Friday 7th August 2020. Loved wife of the late George Coburn and the late Bill Jeffrey. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Richard Fugle (deceased), Susan Jeffrey, Anne Jeffrey and Kevin Richardson, Robyn and Richard Hannah, Kathy Jeffrey and Bob Kooge, Grant and Rianne Coburn, Blair and Brenda Coburn, and Penny Coburn. Dearly loved Granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held to celebrate Jean's life at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 11am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 10, 2020