BARNES,

Jean (nee Stevenson):

Of Palmerston North, on Sunday 23rd June 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North, after a brief period in Palmerston North Public Hospital, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Stanley, marriage soulmate of 50 years, mother of Charlotte and Chris Hartley (Hamilton), and Cameron (Sydney). Cherished Nan of Luke and Edison. Sister of Donald and the late Nola Stevenson of Te Aroha. Daughter of Verna Adelia and Morris Stevenson / Bryson and much loved stepdaughter of James Bryson, all late of Westport. Admired and loved by all her family for her spirited sense of humour, kindness and wisdom. Jean will be missed by her neighbours and friends in Parata Street also her pussy cats Ambrose and Tilly. Messages to the Barnes family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Palmerston North Hospital for their loving care and consideration. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in the All Saints' Community Church (at rear of brick church), Church Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 1pm, followed by private cremation.





