WILLIAMS, Janice Ann:
Passed away peacefully after a short but brave battle, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jeff. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Joanna, Todd, Robert, Katrina, Warrick and Andrew. Loved special Nana to Oliver. Cherished Nana to Michaela, Ruby, Maisy and Leo. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, would be appreciated or may be left in the church foyer. A service for Janice will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 29th September 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020