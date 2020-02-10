VILE,
Janice Averil (nee Parker):
Of Levin, passed away peacefully at Levin Masonic Village on Thursday 7th February 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Loved mother to Faye and Ewen, mother-in-law of Robert, grandmother to Amanda and Matthew, great-grandmother to Emily, Bella, Phoebe and Lexie. Much gratitude to her doctors, nurses and carers at Star 4, Levin Masonic and Healthcare NZ for all their love, care and support. A service for Janice will be held Tuesday, 11th February 2020, 2.00pm, at the Masonic Village Chapel, 685 Queen Street East, Levin, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 10, 2020