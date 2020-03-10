Janice MCNAE

Service Information
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
Death Notice

McNAE,
Janice Maria (Jan): JP
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Sunday 8 March 2020, aged 77 years. Jan was the adored wife of Ken for 57 years, beloved Mum and Mum-in-law of Pete and Lee, Wayne and Philippa, Sharon and Al, and Jackie, treasured Nanna of Chris and Katie, Ashleigh and Nathan, Cameron and Katja, Lachlan, Jess, and Emily. All messages to the McNae family, 226 Waughs Rd, RD 5, Feilding 4775. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Jan will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday 12 March 2020, at 2.30pm. Jan's service will be followed by private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 10, 2020
