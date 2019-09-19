MABEY,
Janice Loraine (Jan):
Of Pahiatua, on Tuesday,
17 September 2019, (peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Much loved Mum of Debbie and John Arnold, Tania Bloxham, Sharon and Wilfred Geerling, and Stacey. Treasured Nana of Regan, and Lincoln; Matthew, and Daniel; and Krysta, and Abbey. Cherished great-Nana of Marley, and Kaden; and Scarlett, and Jasper. Loved sister of Velma, and Shirley. Messages to the Mabey Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held in the Tararua Club, Tararua Street, Pahiatua, on Monday, 23 September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2019