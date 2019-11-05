HOPKINS, Janice Anne:
On Sunday 3rd November 2019, passed away at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved daughter of Betty and the late Fred Hubbard. Loved sister of Paul and Danielle, Sandra and Kevin, David and Debbie. Loved Aunty of Kelly, Jess, Melissa, Kaitlin and Mackenzie. Messages c\- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Janice will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 7th November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2019