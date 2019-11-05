Janice HOPKINS

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about your loss, My sympathys and thoughts..."
    - Grant Anniss
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy.my thoughts are with you..."
    - Shirley Day
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

HOPKINS, Janice Anne:
On Sunday 3rd November 2019, passed away at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family. Dearly loved daughter of Betty and the late Fred Hubbard. Loved sister of Paul and Danielle, Sandra and Kevin, David and Debbie. Loved Aunty of Kelly, Jess, Melissa, Kaitlin and Mackenzie. Messages c\- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Janice will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 7th November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.


Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.