BROUGHTON,
Janice Thomasina (Janie):
Of Feilding, formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28 August 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. Much loved Mum of Vicky and Stephen Mortensen (Bunnythorpe), Russell and Robyn (Napier). Loved Grandma of Rochelle, and Shaun; Matt, Josh, and Sinead; and her six great- grandchildren. Treasured sister of Nan Amon and the late Molly Whittingham. Messages to the Broughton family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our special thanks to the staff of Wimbledon Villa Rest Home for their amazing care and support. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 3 September 2019, at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 30, 2019