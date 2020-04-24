CUMING,
Janette Patricia (Jan):
Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital, on 17th April 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Warren, Jane and Pat, Alistair and Kim. Adored and loved Nana of Bridget & Sarah and Joshua, Briar & Emma. Special thanks to all the wonderful district nurses who cared for Jan, the St Johns ambulance officers and the nurses & doctors at Palmerston North Hospital. Due to current circumstances a private cremation was held on Wednesday 22nd April 2020. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to 410 Napier Rd, RD 10, Hastings 4180.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2020