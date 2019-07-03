Janet TILSON

Of Levin. Peacefully on 1st July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Mark Collis, Warren and Colleen, and Craig and Kerry. Nan Janet to Reece and Amber, Jemma and Joel; and Brett and Emma, and Michael Collis; and Ben and Josh, and great-grandmother to Mason and Max. Service at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 5th July 2019 at 2.30pm. Thereafter private cremation, at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 3, 2019
