McHUGH,
Janet Mary (nee Brown):
Janet passed peacefully at Julia Wallace on 8th October 2019, aged 83, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Maurie. Much loved mother to Linda and Kerry. Adored grandmother of Michael, Andrew, Elesha, Holly, Caitlyn, Iliam, and a great-grandmother to Blaise and Lucus. Mother-in-law to Celena (CeCe), ex mother-in-law to Deascie, and a well-loved friend to many. A private service to celebrate Janet's life was held at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on 11th October 2019 at 11.00am. Messages to the McHugh family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2019