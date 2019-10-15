AMYES, Janet (nee Britton):
On Sunday 13th October 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. In her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Les. Dearly loved mother of Darren, Nigel, and Anthea. Much loved Grannie of Elijah, and Oliver. Loved sister of Roger Britton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arohanui Hospice, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to Mr. L. Amyes, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Janet will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 17th October 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 15, 2019