AUTON, Jane Charlotte:
Jane died suddenly on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 at Ruby House, Hohepa Homes, aged 59. Dearly beloved daughter of Elizabeth and Gerald (Palmerston North). Much loved sister of Jonathan and Robyn (Christchurch) (her legal guardians), sister of Matthew (Lower Hutt), and aunt of Virginia (Wellington). A valued resident of the Hohepa Community.
Sadly missed by
friends and family.
A Celebration of Jane's life will be held at All Saints Church, Taradale, on Friday, March 20, at 11.45am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Auton Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 19, 2020