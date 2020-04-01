SCHRAMA, Jan
(née Hastie):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the age of 78, on Sunday 29th 2020, as a result of an accident. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Ron for 60 years. Devoted, loved Mum, and best buddy of Karen & Grant, and Stephen (deceased). Adored and much loved Nana of Nikita & Hamish, and Brittany & Olly.
You were our rock, our bright star. Thank you for being
such a wonderful caring wife, mum and nana, you will always be in our hearts.
Rest in Peace.
Special thanks to St Johns Ambulance, A&E Staff and the very caring staff in CCU at PN Hospital. Your dedication and compassion towards Jan and our family was greatly appreciated, we are eternally grateful. Please be safe and look after your families in these unknown times. All messages to the Schrama family, c/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held once restrictions are lifted. Further details will be posted on
www.beauchamp.co.nz
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 1, 2020