WATSON, James David:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Horowhenua Masonic Hospital, Levin, on Thursday 31st October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father, father-in-law & stepfather of Joss & John, James & Clare, Laurie & Gary (dec), David & Deidre, Kelvin Christine & Barry, and Paul & Cherith. Loved Grandad, Great-Grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many, especially Rob. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Tuesday 5th November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 2, 2019