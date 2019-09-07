QUARTLEY,
James Douglas (Jim):
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, on Friday 6th September 2019. Aged 78. Dearly loved husband of the late Clare. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dion and Louise, and the late Brett. Adored Grandad of Zane and Sophie. Loved by all his extended family and friends. Donations in lieu of flowers to Arohanui Hospice, which may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Quartley family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 11th September 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 7, 2019