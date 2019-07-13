MACKIE,
James Trevor (Jim):
Of Waitarere Beach. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday 8th July 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawne. Much loved Dad, father-in-law and cherished Grandpop of Ann & Fyfe Williamson, Josephine, Rosemary, Abraham, Shari, Lostris, Rebecca and Boaz; John & Michelle Mackie, Michaella, Kelly and Dylan; Christine & David Waldrom; Margaret Mackie and Jaime; Alan & Keri Wilkinson-Mackie, Sarah, Daniel, Caleb and Joseph; Ian & Cheryl Mackie, Samantha and Ethan. Great-Grandpop of Ataliah, Elijah, Kahn and Ky-mani. A service for Jim will be held at Levin United Parish, 87 Oxford St, Levin, on Tuesday 16th July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be left on www.tributes.co.nz or sent to 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 13, 2019