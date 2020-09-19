HAINES,
James George (Jim):
Peacefully after a long battle at the New Vista Rest Home, Whanganui, on Saturday 12 September 2020, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Fay. Loved dad of Deirdre, Mark (dec), and Michael. Loved grandad to Nicola, Brent, David, Samuel, and all his great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Anthony (dec), June (dec), and Robin. We wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all the staff at the New Vista Rest Home for their exceptional care of our Dad. You were amazing! In accordance with Jim's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2020