James FREDERIKSON

Guest Book
  • "thinking of you all at this time many memories that i will..."
    - debbie reed
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Chapel Of W Abraham,
366 Devon St East
New Plymouth,
View Map
Death Notice

FREDERIKSON,
James William (Jim):
Peacefully at Hospice on Friday, 20 March 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Audrey for 64 years. Devoted and much loved father of Joanne and the late Kerry. Loved brother to Fay. Adored father-in-law of Barbara, and Grandad to Cody and Adam and great-grandad to Hunter. All messages to the Frederikson family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Jim will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Monday, 23 March at 2.00pm.
You will always be in
our hearts.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.